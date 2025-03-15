Arsenal look to secure huge boost ahead of Real Madrid UCL clash as potential Bukayo Saka return date comes to light: Reports 

Arsenal could be set for a massive boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta has revealed that star winger Bukayo Saka is stepping up his recovery to become fit ahead of the first leg on April 8 at the Emirates.

Saka has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring in Arsenal’s 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on December 21, 2024. The England international underwent surgery and has missed 18 games across competitions.

Now, Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is hopeful that the right winger could return to fitness ahead of the Real Madrid game. Arteta said, as quoted by GOAL:

"He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground] next week, hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had. That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own. Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that."

The Gunners boss added:

"He's getting closer, he's stepping up and making a very good progress I would say. So, let's see when we start to throw him in with the team, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly."

Saka's absence has been a major blow in Arsenal's aspirations this season as they have fallen off in the title race. The Gunners find themselves 15 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table although they have a game in hand.

The north London giants, however, have made it to the quarter finals of the Champions League. They will take on Real Madrid after beating PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Mikel Arteta shares his verdict on Chelsea ahead of Arsenal's PL clash

Mikel Arteta has backed Chelsea to fight for silverware ahead of Arsenal's big game against the Blues on Sunday, March 16. The Spaniard claimed that Chelsea have a quality manager who knows what he wants from his side.

Arteta has claimed that Chelsea could be real contenders once they are able to find the right chemistry among the players. He said, via GOAL:

"From the moment I watched them play in pre-season, understanding how Enzo works and the talent they have in the squad, they were contenders to even win it from the beginning. They have so much there."

The Arsenal manager added:

"The moment that everything lies together and they find that connection, energy and consistency, I think they can compete with any team. [On Maresca] He's a magnificent coach. He's very clear what he wants to do, he's been very clear what he wants and how he does it. I really like the way his team plays."

Arsenal will host Chelsea at the Emirates, with the two sides separated by six points. The Gunners have collected 55 points in 28 games and are second in the table while fourth-placed Chelsea have 49 points.

