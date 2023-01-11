Arsenal looking to beat Tottenham in race to sign Premier League forward - Reports

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to compete for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard’s signature.

The Belgian has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League games. He has helped the Seagulls to eighth place in the league table.

As per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, both Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to bring Trossard to north London in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their attack as they look to continue their Premier League title challenge. Striker Gabriel Jesus is currently out due to a knee injury and is expected to return in March.

While Eddie Nketiah has filled in admirably, scoring four times in his last four matches, Arsenal could do with another option upfront. They also need cover for wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Trossard's versatility could allow Mikel Arteta to use him in either of the front three positions if needed, though he has largely played down the left wing.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also looking to add reinforcements to their attack. Besides Harry Kane, their forwards have been hampered by injuries and poor form. In Trossard, they could potentially get a player who has proven his worth in the Premier League and, as mentioned previously, is versatile.

Trossard's contract with Brighton notably expires in the summer and the Seagulls could be tempted to cash in on him in January. The Belgian forward joined the club from KRC Genk in 2019 and has since played 121 games, scoring 25 goals and providing 14 assists.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min on Arsenal being on top of the Premier League table

Arsenal have established a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. They are 11 points above Spurs with a game in hand.

The two north London rivals are set to clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The Gunners won the reverse fixture comfortably with a scoreline of 3-1 in October.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming clash, Spurs forward Son Heung-Min shared his thoughts on the game and Arsenal being at the top of the table. He said (via GOAL):

“I’m not interested, to be honest.

“We lost against them in the away game, so we have a lot of homework [this week] to make it good again. I think the fans were really disappointed when we lost at the Emirates, so I think we have a massive task at home. Everybody must be ready to throw their bodies in and we’re good to go.”

Tottenham will hope to have Son back in form when they face their arch-rivals on Sunday. The South Korean winger has scored just four goals in 16 league games, including a hat-trick against Leicester City.

