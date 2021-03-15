Arsenal looking to offload £16 million defender in the transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell defender Calum Chambers in the summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to get rid of the underperforming squad players and Chambers is one of them.

Chambers has struggled to get into the Arsenal lineup, and hasn’t quite lived up to the hype that saw the Gunners pay £16 million for his services in 2014.

As per the Express, Chambers is set to follow Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi out of the club. Mustafi and Sokratis were allowed to leave for free, but as Chambers’s contract runs until the summer of 2022, the Gunners will hope to recoup a small transfer fee.

Arsenal got it wrong with Calum Chambers

Chambers, a versatile defender who can play at centre-back, right-back and in defensive midfield, was touted as the next big thing in 2014.

At the time, several talented Southampton youngsters were being prized away by top clubs, and Arsenal took a punt on Chambers. He was handed plenty of opportunities early on in his Arsenal career, but he couldn't impress as much as he'd have hoped for

Chambers’s inconsistent displays eventually saw him drop down the pecking order at Arsenal. He was also sent on loan to Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Arsenal already have some depth as far as their central defenders are concerned. The likes of Gabriel, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari are all currently ahead of Chambers in the pecking order. Even David Luiz, whose contract comes to an end this summer, has been used regularly by Arteta this season.

With no first-team football in sight, it’s perhaps best for Chambers to move on and try his luck elsewhere. He is only 26, and still has time to resurrect his career, but it will have to be somewhere else.

Arsenal could go back into the market to sign another defender in the transfer window as Luiz will be out of contract, and Arteta does not seem to fancy William Saliba, who is currently out on loan. The club have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N’Dicka.