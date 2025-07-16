Arsenal looking to offload multiple players this summer, open to offers for at least 5 players from the squad: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell at least five players this summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Karl Hein, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson put on the transfer list. According to the Mirror (via Tribal Football), the Gunners are keen on offloading multiple players as they continue to spend big in the transfer market.

The north London club have completed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Moreover, they are reportedly close to signing Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Understandably, the Gunners are freeing up space in the squad for new arrivals. Arsenal are ready to consider offers for defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Karl Hein, forward Reiss Nelson and midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira from other clubs.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are holding discussions over the future of Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who's expected to fall back in the pecking order following Mosquera's potential arrival.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have already departed from the north London club this summer.

Arsenal confident about Ethan Nwaneri's contract extension: Reports

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are confident that English attacker Ethan Nwaneri will sign a new contract. The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season. He made 37 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Ethan Nwaneri had reportedly been in talks over a contract extension for a long time. However, concerns over the Englishman's future increased after he was allowed to hold talks with other clubs in January, earlier this year. The report also claims Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the English attacker.

Nwaneri's contract with the Gunners expires next summer. However, Arsenal are in negotiations with the player's representatives as he is expected to sign a four-year deal with an option to extend one more year.

Nwaneri has been a part of the Gunners since 2015. He made his senior debut for Mikel Arteta's side against Brentford in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days. The Englishman is the youngest player in the Premier League to make the top-flight debut.

