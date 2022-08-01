Arsenal looking to offload upto 11 players this summer to fund further incomings: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly try to offload 11 players this summer, including the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno.

The Gunners, who finished fifth in the Premier League with 69 points last season, are currently in the middle of an entire squad overhaul. They've roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos on permanent deals.

According to The Sun, the north London outfit is keen to clear out unwanted players ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe is expected to be sold if head coach Mikel Arteta manages to secure a new offensive signing before the end of August. They signed the Ivorian for £72 million from Lille in 2019. He registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 matches for Arsenal.

While Bernd Leno is on his way out to newly-promoted Fulham on an £8 million deal, Nuno Tavares has been sent out on loan to Marseille.

The Gunners are also hoping to raise as much as £50 million from the sale of five other players. They include Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson but the club are still in the wait for firm offers.

Folarin Balogun and Arthur Okonwko are expected to secure precious minutes during their loan spells at Stade Reims and Crewe Alexandra respectively.

Third-choice goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is also considered to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after a 6-0 win over Sevilla in a pre-season friendly, Arteta claimed he expects more signings. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"We are still hoping to do something else, if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well. We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story."

Arsenal are scheduled to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

Arsenal eyeing a move for Lucas Paqueta

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. He said:

"Paqueta's still an interesting one, Arsenal's interest is real. They admire the player, but haven't really moved. They have never placed an offer, so when Jean-Michel Aulas spoke of lots of offers, I think I was one of the first to report that Arsenal and Newcastle were not the teams that had ever gone to Lyon, they had simple explored the option with the agent."

Paqueta has three years left on his current deal at the Groupama Stadium. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. He is valued at £55 million, as per Jacobs.

