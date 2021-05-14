Arsenal looking to sell 5 players this summer  – Reports

Eyeing a squad overhaul, Arsenal are keen to sell a few players. Reports suggest as many as 5 senior players are looking to leave the club in the summer.

A report in The Athletic suggests Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and Hector Bellerin are set to bid adieu to the club. Alexandre Lacazette is also close to an exit as Arsenal are not willing to offer him a new deal.

🗣"They are not going to break that, they can try but they are not, I know the chemistry."



Mikel Arteta was not happy about the comment from his pre-conference being taken out of context and backs his squads chemistry pic.twitter.com/nxkLut9hHm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2021

Mikel Arteta is eager to take Arsenal back into the Champions League and has informed the board they need to refresh their squad this summer. The Spaniard has identified the players he wants and those he wants to sell as well.

Mikel Arteta desperate for an Arsenal overhaul

Mikel Arteta believes the squad needs to evolve and replacing some current players with fresh faces is the only way for that to happen. He told the media earlier this week:

"We have already had an incredible amount of changes throughout the club in the last year or so. More than ever. We are looking to improve and we're looking to be much closer [than] where we are at the moment. I know there are certain things we have to improve.

"Now, it's how we evolve. There's a lot of things that have to be done, and they have [been] done. A lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made. Now, it's time to evolve. We have made progression in many areas, I would say performance included, and that's supported by many factors we have looked at. Results-wise, to where we want to be, it has to be improved.

"We have to do better. We have to be more consistent, we have to win more games and in order to do that, there are certain things that have to improve. We'll see what happens in the summer."

🗣"It is not in our hands."



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's European hope are not in their hands as they would have to win all their remaining games and hope for a slip up from other teams pic.twitter.com/tFDfduf8Tn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2021

Mikel Arteta has already informed the Arsenal board he wants 5 signings done this summer. The Gunners are unlikely to be playing in the Europa League or the Champions League next season as they are set to finish outside the top-6 in the Premier League.