Arsenal looking to sign Ligue 1 star despite concerns over background checks - Reports

Arsenal could return for Olympique Lyonnais star Houssem Aouar despite there still being concerns from his background check, according to the The Athletic (via Daily Star).

Arsenal were keen on signing Aouar last season. However, there were a few concerns surrounding the player following scouting and background checks by Arsenal's management.

Arsenal have had a decent transfer window so far. The Gunners have brought in the likes of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Mikel Arteta tries to strengthen the squad. Arsenal endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign in which they finished eighth in the league. The only position yet to be strengthened is in midfield as Arsenal try and find a partner for Thomas Partey.

This has brought Houssem Aouar's name back on Arsenal's short-list. The Gunners believe a cash crunch in Ligue 1 due to a collapse in TV deals would force Lyon into selling their star midfielder.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal board seem convinced that Aouar is available for as much as £22 million as Lyon try and recover some of the lost funds. The Gunners are also considering signing the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal as Aouar still has two years remaining on his Lyon contract.

A new midfielder could be the final piece in Arsenal's jigsaw

Arsenal have already strengthened their defense by spending big on England defender Ben White. However, the Gunners are a midfielder short in order to challenge for the European places yet again.

Arsenal have previously been linked with a number of midfielders. The likes of James Maddison and Martin Odegaard have been linked with yet another big-money move to the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey was Arsenal's best midfielder last season despite having a hot-and-cold debut campaign due to injuries. However, the Gunners are convinced that signing a decent partner for Partey will enable the 28-year-old Ghanian international to flourish in his role.

Houssem Aouar could be the perfect partner for Partey. The 23-year-old midfielder is capable of playing further up the pitch while Partey can cover the Arsenal defense as a defensive midfielder. Aouar has an excellent range of passing and also possesses an attacking threat.

