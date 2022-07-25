Arsenal lower their demands as talks to offload 30-year-old star progress with Premier League club: Reports

Fulham are hopeful of signing Arsenal star Bernd Leno after the Gunners eased their stance on the goalkeeper, according to The Evening Standard.

Leno lost his place as Arsenal's number 1 to England international Aaron Ramsdale last season. He now faces the risk of falling further down the pecking order after Matt Turner joined the club this summer.

The 30-year-old is thus prepared to leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut. The Gunners are also said to be ready to sanction a move for him ahead of the new season.

Fulham are keen to take advantage of the situation by luring Leno to Craven Cottage. The Premier League newcomers have been engaged in talks with Mikel Arteta's side over a deal for the goalkeeper since last month.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b… EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b…

However, Arsenal have been holding out for a fee of £10 million for the Germany international. The Cottagers believe the sum is too high for a player who has his contract expiring next year.

It has now emerged that the north London giants have finally decided to lower their demands for Leno. Fulham believe they can acquire the shot-stopper's services for a deal worth £8 million, according to the aforementioned source.

Simon Collings @sr_collings



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Talks ongoing over a deal for Leno. Fulham now hoping a deal can finally be done for around £8m. Talks ongoing over a deal for Leno. Fulham now hoping a deal can finally be done for around £8m.standard.co.uk/sport/football…

Negotiations between the two English clubs thus appear to be moving in the right direction. With the Premier League set to start in two weeks' time, they will be keen to finalize the transfer soon.

Leno is reportedly open to a move to Fulham as he is keen to stay in England and continue playing Premier League football. He believes regular playing time will boost his chances of earning a place in Germany's team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How has Bernd Leno fared for Arsenal?

Arsenal signed Bernd Leno from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for around £20 million in the summer of 2018. The German went on to function as the Gunners' number 1 for three seasons.

The goalkeeper has made 125 appearances across all competitions for the north London giants. He also helped the club reach the final of the UEFA Europa League final in 2018-19.

However, Leno found playing time hard to come by under Mikel Arteta last season. The former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper was restricted to just four appearances in the Premier league in 2021-22.

The German is now likely to leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut, with Fulham likely to be his next destination.

