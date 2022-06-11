Fulham begin talks to snap up Arsenal star signed for €22 million: Reports

Fulham have initiated negotiations to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to The Athletic.

Leno joined the Gunners from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a sum of €22 million in 2018. The Germany international then functioned as the north London giants' first-choice goalkeeper for three years.

However, the 30-year-old fell down the pecking order following Aaron Ramsdale's €28 million move from Bournemouth last summer. The shot-stopper amassed just four Premier League appearances in the recently-concluded season.

Leno has thus been tipped to move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. German top-flight club Hertha Berlin have been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper amidst doubts about his Arsenal future.

It has now emerged that Fulham are also keen to acquire the German's services ahead of the new season. The Gunners man is among the goalkeepers the Cottagers are considering signing this summer, according to the aforementioned source.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b… EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b…

Leno is said to be Fulham's first preference to strengthen their goalkeeping department as things stand. However, nothing has been signed or agreed between the parties involved, as per the report.

A move to Craven Cottage could tempt Leno as he is reportedly keen to stay in London. It now remains to be seen if all parties can reach an agreement over a deal in the coming days.

The former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper has one more year remaining on his deal with Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side, though, are unlikely to stand in his way should he seek a move away from the club.

Arsenal have already agreed to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution. Estonia international Karl Hein could provide further competition in the goalkeeping department.

Fulham could make Arsenal goalkeeper Leno their first signing of the summer

Marco Silva's side sealed their return to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners in the recently concluded season. They are now looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Fulham could make Leno their first signing of the summer. However, it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with Arsenal for the Germany international.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 🙌

Meanwhile, the London outfit have already sold teenage attacker Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool for an initial sum of €6 million. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has also made his loan move to Serie A club Napoli permanent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far