Arsenal have major concern about signing €100 million-rated star linked with PSG - Reports

Arsenal have expressed a major concern about sanctioning a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Rodrygo this summer, as per reports. The Gunners have been linked with the Real Madrid man, who is said to be on the lookout for a new club.

Diario AS reports (via PSG Talk) that Mikel Arteta's side are worried about the total cost of a deal for the Real Madrid forward this summer. The Brazil international is expected to cost around €100 million on top of his significant wages of over €240,000 weekly which he earns at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal are wary of signing the 24-year-old to a contract that will see him join the quartet of Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz among the highest earners. The club has generally moved away from signing players on high wages in recent years and are not keen on breaking their wage structure for the Brazilian.

Rodrygo remains an attractive target for the Gunners and they are not ruling out a transfer, but are willing to do it only if certain terms are met. They may be prepared to sanction a major sale of an attacker this summer to fund their pursuit of the talented forward.

European champions PSG are also interested in Rodrygo, with Manchester City having also shown an interest in the forward. Real Madrid will have no problem selling him this summer as they believe a sale will bode well for their plans to rebuild their squad under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal youngster explains decision to join club over PSG

Arsenal goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard has explained his decision to join Mikel Arteta's side despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024. The highly-rated Danish teenager left FC Nordsjaelland to sign for the Gunners after impressing in the colours of the Danish club last summer.

In an interview with Bold (via Daily Cannon), Nygaard revealed that he had many options to choose from, including PSG and Arsenal, last summer. He praised the Gunners and pointed out that their project and quality of players impressed him and helped him make a decision.

“There were a lot of clubs to turn around last summer. Monaco were really interested and Juventus were really interested. PSG and Arsenal were also really interested, but the choice fell on Arsenal in the end. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a really good project going. When I was there training, when I had to choose where I wanted to play, I was impressed. I think the people around the club, my teammates and the project were really exciting. I could see myself in it, so that’s why I chose them. I love to compete and I love to compete against the best in Europe. So it was only a really cool situation to be in when there were so many big clubs interested.”

Nygaard travelled with the Gunners for their pre-season tour of the USA last summer, gaining the valuable experience of training with seasoned pros. The teenager played for the U-21s last season, conceding 31 goals and keeping one clean sheet in 12 appearances.

