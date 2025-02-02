Arsenal make decision on Jorginho after receiving bid for Italian midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly turned down an offer from Brazilian side Flamengo for veteran midfielder Jorginho. As claimed by Metro, the Brazilian giants approached the Gunners regarding a deal for the 33-year-old.

However, Arsenal swiftly rejected the proposal as they did not want to weaken the squad further. They have struggled with injury problems throughout the season and currently find themselves nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Jorginho, whose current deal at the Emirates expires this summer, has been strongly linked with a departure during the winter transfer window. The Gunners have already signed a replacement for the Italy international in the form of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad who joins in the summer.

The Italian joined the north London giants in a reported £12 million deal from rivals Chelsea in January 2023. He has featured just 72 times for Mikel Arteta's side so far and has mostly been used as a squad player.

Speaking regarding his future in January, Jorginho admitted that he would love to play in Brazil. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"My contract is until June and my goal now is to think about the next game, which is in three days. There’s not much to think about, you know? Things happen very quickly in football, things can happen overnight, but my mind is on the next game."

On being asked regarding his intentions to move to Brazil, the Brazil-born Italy international said:

"It’s a possibility, yes, in the future, it’s a possibility. As I’ve already mentioned, I have never played professionally in Brazil so it would be an incredible experience for me. So this door is also open, obviously. Keep all the doors open and calmly decide what to do in the future."

Jorginho has made only 20 appearances across competitions this season starting just 12 times. He is yet to win a trophy with Arsenal but won six trophies for Napoli and Chelsea combined while helping Italy win the Euros in 2020.

Arsenal eyeing move for Chelsea target over Viktor Gyokeres: Reports

Arsenal would reportedly favor a move for Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko over Viktor Gyokeres, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. The Gunners were heavily linked with the Bosnian international last summer but he ended up staying at RB Leipzig.

Mikel Arteta's side have been heavily linked with several top strikers from across Europe following Gabriel Jesus' ACL injury. Red hot Sporting CP striker Gyokeres was named as a target but Jacobs has claimed that the Gunners are more keen on Benjamin Sesko or Alexander Isak.

Speaking on Curtis Shaw TV, Jacobs said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Viktor Gyokeres isn’t going to move unless he’s being given regular starting football as the number one. Right now I think we can’t discount Arsenal from that race either, because they have certainly looked at him."

He said:

“Some of the rivals being linked don’t have the funds or the squad space, Chelsea made an enquiry two windows ago and chose not to proceed. If Gyokeres comes to the Premier League, Arsenal will feel there’s a deal there to be had.”

Jacobs added:

“The most viable top choice for Arsenal as I’ve said many times is Benjamin Sesko. Number two in terms of feasibility is Alexander Isak but he’s the number one in terms of the dream, even above Sesko. Those two are above Gyokeres at the moment.”

Sesko is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football and has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United as well. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form this season for RB Leipzig contributing with 14 goals and three assists in 29 games.

