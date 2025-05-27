Arsenal make direct contact over move to sign €50 million-rated striker wanted by Napoli: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly established contact with Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart regarding the availability of forward Nick Woltemade. As reported by Caught Offside, the Gunners and Serie A champions Napoli have both approached the Bundesliga side about the 23-year-old.

Ad

The report also suggests that Atletico Madrid and West Ham United are among the admirers of the German attacker. VfB Stuttgart reportedly wants to keep the striker at the club but could consider selling if their asking price of €45–50 million is matched.

Woltemade joined VfB Stuttgart last summer from Werder Bremen and had a breakout season for Die Roten. He made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up another three.

Ad

Trending

His progress has not gone unnoticed, as he has been called up by Julian Nagelsmann for the German squad this month. Arsenal is therefore expected to face considerable competition for the 23-year-old's signature.

Woltemade is a versatile player who can play either as a number nine or a second striker. He has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder and even on the flanks at various stages of his career.

Blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 6 inches, he is quite agile for his size and is also technically solid. He could be a strong addition to Mikel Arteta's side thanks to his unique skillset.

Ad

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the third season in a row and is clearly in need of attacking reinforcements. A new number nine and a quality winger seem to be Arteta's priorities for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal in advanced talks to sign £60 million-rated Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for in-demand Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo. As reported by TBR Football, Mikel Arteta's side is eager to land the versatile Cameroonian attacker.

Ad

Mbeumo had a fantastic 2024-25 season, finishing as the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League. He scored 20 goals in 38 games for Thomas Frank's side while also providing eight assists.

Mbeumo's current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium expires in the summer of 2026, but the Bees have the option to trigger a one-year extension. They are reportedly ready to let their star attacker go this summer if their asking price of £60 million is met.

Arsenal could definitely benefit from the addition of a proven Premier League attacker like Mbeumo. He is capable of playing anywhere in the front three and would give the Gunners plenty of options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More