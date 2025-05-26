Arsenal advancing in talks to sign £60 million-rated PL star - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly advancing in their pursuit of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in the summer. As reported by TBR Football, the Gunners are keen on the Cameroon international who enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 season with Thomas Frank's side.
Mbuemo finished as the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League this season, with 20 goals in 38 games. He also turned provider on eight occasions, playing a pivotal role behind the Bees' 10th-placed finish.
It has been reported that Brentford won't stand in Mbeumo's way if he wants to leave this summer and that they value him at £60 million. The Cameroonian attacker has one year left in his deal, but Brentford have the option to extend it for another year.
Mbeumo has been a key player for Thomas Frank's side since joining them in 2019 when they were in the Championship. He has made 242 appearances for the club so far, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists.
Arsenal are clearly in need of attacking reinforcements after finishing second in the Premier League for the third season in a row. Mbeumo, who can play anywhere in the final third, could be a vital addition to Mikel Arteta's side.
Mikel Arteta confirms exit of four Arsenal players in the summer
Following the Gunners' final game of the season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the departures of four players in the summer. The north London giants finished the season with a 2-1 win against Southampton on Sunday (May 25), with Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard on the scoresheet.
Following the game, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Tierney, Jorginho, Neto, and Raheem Sterling will all leave this summer. The Arsenal manager said, as quoted by Metro:
"It was important to win it, it was important as well to say goodbye to a few players who have left our football club, to say thank you for their contribution. Some of them, like Kieran, they’ve been on this journey for six years with us. Jorginho, we’re trying to hug him, Neto and Raheem as well."
He added:
"So, there are a few players that I had the duty to say thank you to. I think we all have and we wish them the best for the next season."
Sterling and Neto both spent the last season on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea and Bournemouth, respectively. Jorginho and Tierney, on the other hand, both have their contracts expiring at the Emirates next month.