Arsenal make enquiry to sign 28-year-old Barcelona star this summer: Reports

Arsenal have made an enquiry for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has endured a mixed debut season at the Camp Nou since his free transfer from Lyon, having scored 13 goals in 37 appearances, across competitions.

Depay was a regular for Barcelona in the first-half of the campaign, before picking up a hamstring injury in December which has since restricted his game time.

The Netherlands international is in a fierce battle for places in Xavi Hernandez's side. That's the case with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore, all brought into the club in January to bolster the Blaugrana's attack.

According to ABC, as per Football Talk, Arsenal are interested in bringing Depay to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with the forward reportedly not in Xavi's plans.

The Dutchman would bring Premier League experience to the Gunners, having previously spent an 18-month spell at Manchester United. Despite the high expectations, Depay recorded a disappointing return of just seven goals in 53 appearances before he was shipped off to Lyon in 2017.

Arsenal are desperate to bring attacking recruits to their ranks this summer, with current strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract in June. The Gunners' hopes of bringing in a top quality striker will be severely dented if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Depay may not be the only player swapping Catalonia for north London this summer, with centre-defender Umtiti also on the Gunners' radar.

The 28-year-old has had a torrid time at Camp Nou since his move from Lyon in 2016, having suffered numerous injuries.

According to The Star, Mikel Arteta's side have long admired the French international, who has made just one appearance for Barca this season.

BBC Sport is reporting that the Catalonian giants have agreed to a deal for signing Chelsea centre-half Andreas Christensen in the summer. So, Umtiti will be surplus to requirements at his current club, with his current deal not expiring until 2026.

The report also claims that the future of on-loan defender William Saliba is up in the air, despite being crowned Ligue 1's young player of the season during his time at Marseille.

Despite being one of the most highly-rated defenders in European football, the 21-year-old is yet to make a senior Arsenal appearance since he was signed in 2019.

