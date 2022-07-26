Arsenal make their interest known in midfielder who prefers Manchester United move: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic although the player would prefer a move to Manchester United.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via TuttoMercatoWeb, the Gunners have joined Newcastle in the race to sign the 27-year-old. However, he has made United his first-choice destination as they are more 'ambitous'.

The report also claims that Chelsea are interested in the highly-rated central midfielder but Lazio are yet to receive an official bid.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc have identified Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their alternative plan if Frenkie de Jong doesn't sign. [Mail via Sky] #mufc have identified Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their alternative plan if Frenkie de Jong doesn't sign. [Mail via Sky]

Milinkovic-Savic has long been a reported target for several big Premier League clubs. He has scored 58 times in his 294 appearances for the Serie A giants across seven seasons since joining from Genk.

The Serbian international is an all-action midfielder who can defend and attack expertly in equal measure. He would provide fierce competition at the Emirates Stadium for the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Partey's injury towards the backend of last season is seen as a key reason as to why Arsenal failed to finish inside the top four. The Gunners threw away a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League following losses to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also chasing a new midfielder this summer to improve on the squad that suffered a miserable campaign last term. With the seemingly never-ending Frenkie de Jong saga still ongoing, the Red Devils may ultimately see Milinkovic-Savic as a suitable alternative.

Arsenal and Manchester United enjoying mixed summers

The Gunners have so far made five additions to their squad, including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The North London club have also signed American goalkeeper Matt Turner, as well as Porto starlet Fabio Vieira and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos.

Mikel Arteta is still reportedly chasing a central midfielder to offer cover for his squad ahead of their long season.

Manchester United are also revamping their squad following a campaign in which they gained their lowest ever Premier League points total (58). Erik ten Hag's side have impressed so far in pre-season. The Red Devils went unbeaten on their tour of Thailand and Australia, including a convincing 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

The club may be left light up front should Cristiano Ronaldo depart. However, the additions of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen all appear to be intelligent purchases. The club are desperate to secure another central midfielder to improve their options.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 I swear Sergej Milinković-Savić isn’t a real person, just someone the media created to link with United every year I swear Sergej Milinković-Savić isn’t a real person, just someone the media created to link with United every year

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far