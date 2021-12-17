Arsenal make key decision on Barcelona linked Aubameyang ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Arsenal have made a key decision regarding Barcelona-linked forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the winter transfer window.

New Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to strengthen his options in attack in the winter transfer window. The Blaugrana have been linked with a host of forwards, with Arsenal star Aubameyang being one of them.

Barcelona, though, will have to wait a while before stepping up their interest in Aubameyang by the looks of it. According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Arsenal will only sanction a move for the 32-year-old after they have brought in a replacement.

Mikel Arteta has axed Aubameyang from his squad following a disciplinary breach last week. The Gabon international was left out of the squad for the Gunners' last two games against Southampton and West Ham.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward was also stripped of captaincy role as a punishment. Arteta has now revealed that Aubameyang will not be considered for team selection against Leeds United on Saturday either. He said at a press conference:

"No, he's [Aubameyang] not available for selection [against Leeds]."

Falling out of favor under Arteta has cast doubt on Aubameyang's future at Arsenal. The Gunners, though, are in no hurry to push the forward out of the Emirates.

Arsenal are keen to sign a replacement for Aubameyang before selling him amidst interest from Barcelona. The London giants are already on the hunt for a new striker and have been linked with Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Arteta's side could even retain Aubameyang's services until the summer as they look for a new frontman. It remains to be seen if they can bring in a replacement for the 32-year-old next month.

Barcelona interested in Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are looking to sign a new forward in the winter transfer window. Xavi's side have been linked with a host of players, including Manchester City's Ferran Torres and Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also among those said to be on Barcelona's shortlist. It is unclear whether the Catalans have plans to step up their interest in the former AC Milan forward in January.

Aubameyang's Arsenal future remains in the hands of the London giants themselves. Mikel Arteta and Co are keen to ensure they have a replacement in place before letting him go next year.

