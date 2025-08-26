Arsenal make late attempt to sign Liverpool and Man City linked midfielder; player set to snub Premier League move: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made a late move to sign Liverpool and Manchester City target Isaque Silva. The 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder is set to leave Fluminense this summer, but is not set for a Premier League move.

Ad

According to a report in RTI Esporte, Silva is keen on joining Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. He has snubbed interest from the Premier League trio and is set to travel for his medical on Tuesday, August 26.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a €10 million deal agreed with Fluminense, with an additional €2 million in add-ons. The Brazilian side also have a 10% sell-on clause in his contract, after the player's entourage cut their stake in his image rights.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal made a €12 million move to sign the midfielder, but he was keen on making the switch to Ukraine. The teenager has played just 11 matches for the first team in Brazil, but has caught the eye of the scouts who were determined to finalize the deal.

Isaque Silva was in Fluminense's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup but only made the bench in the semifinal against Chelsea. He did not play a single minute at the tournament, and has played mostly in the Campeonato Carioca and CBF Brasileiro U20 this season.

Ad

Arsenal are looking to sell Fabio Silva this summer, and saw the teenager as the ideal player to add with the future in mind. The Brazilian plays in an attacking role and would have been the backup to Martin Ødegaard, competing with Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal highly active in transfer market with Andrea Berta

Arsenal appointed Andrea Berta as the club's new sporting director this year, and the Gunners have done well in the market. Manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the addition, claiming that the move would enable them to bring in the best players swiftly. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

"I think it's a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team. A team that is already formed with a lot of great people. Richard [Garlick] leading it, obviously. But as well with James [King], with Jason [Ayto], with a lot of people at the club that have been doing such good work. So it's about building out that chemistry. And I believe Josh [Kroenke] has been fully involved in the process as well. So we are all very excited to have him. You just met him, and straight away the words that come out are always winning, improving and demanding."

Ad

"And he's a person who is very honest, very straightforward, with a very clear vision of what he wants to do. He was so willing to join us, which is a very positive thing as well because he had many other possibilities, and he's chosen to come to us. And now it's about us giving him the support and the understanding of the situation and context straight away. And for him to start to do what he's already done for many, many years at the highest level, which has been very impressive."

Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Eberechi Eze for the midfield, while Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres have been added in attack. They have also brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, with Cristhian Mosquera being the lone addition in defence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More