Arsenal make move to beat Barcelona in £13m deal for 23-year-old LaLiga star: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly keen to beat Barcelona in the race to sign 23-year-old Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer. The shot-stopper will reportedly be available for £13 million if Espanyol are relegated this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of the goalkeeper, with the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen also interested. Espanyol currently stand 16th in the LaLiga table with 29 points from 28 games - two points clear of the relegation zone.

Joan Garcia is a product of the Espanyol youth setup and moved to the senior team in 2021. In his 57 appearances for the club across competitions, he has maintained 17 clean sheets. The 23-year-old Spaniard is also an Olympic gold medalist for La Roja and has two caps for the Spain U21 team. Arsenal have been interested in signing Garcia for a while, especially amid goalkeeper David Raya's inconsistent displays this season.

As per the report, if the Catalan side are relegated, they may be willing to sell Joan Garcia for £13 million. However, if they move upwards in the table, the price can increase to £22 million. Arsenal are willing to find a middle ground, with sporting director Andrea Berta making Garcia a priority signing for the club.

However, the Gunners are set to face tough competition to lure the youngster away from the Spanish league. Barcelona are also on the lookout for a young shot-stopper to support Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny. Both keepers are heading to the wrong side of their 30s. Moreover, Ter Stegen's performance for the club has declined over the last few seasons.

Arsenal and Chelsea ready to offer €40 million to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado: Reports

Marc Casado - Source: Getty

According to Fichajes.net (h/t The Hard Tackle), Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to shell out €40 million to sign Barcelona youngster Marc Casado. The 21-year-old La Masia graduate has made 36 appearances for the Catalans this season, contributing a goal and six assists.

Casado was a regular starter for Hansi Flick in the early half of the season, especially due to Frenkie de Jong's injury. However, the Dutchman's return to the starting XI has seen Casado's playtime take a hit. Yet, the Spaniard remains a key player for Barcelona given their lack of a traditional pivot.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also on the lookout to reinforce their midfield with Marc Casado being a lucrative option. However, the Gunners are also in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi, whose signing would drop their interest in Casado. Chelsea are also interested after reportedly failing to sign the midfielder in January.

While Barcelona are not in a hurry to sell Marc Casado, they could be forced to make some strict financial decisions this summer due to their economic situation. The Catalans are also reportedly looking to offload Frenkie de Jong, which could bring them a bigger sum.

In that case, Casado's sale would be unlikely. The final details will also depend on the player's willingness and other potential deals.

