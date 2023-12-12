Arsenal make offer worth €20m plus bonuses to sign Brazilian striker in January: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for highly-rated Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo, who currently plies his trade for Santos FC.

With the club's first-ever relegation from the Brazilian Serie A, the Gunners could be in prime position to land their target.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, several top sides including Manchester United and AS Roma have registered interest in Leonardo.

However, Arsenal have stepped up their efforts and reportedly submitted a bid worth €20 million plus additional bonuses to secure the player's services in the upcoming January transfer window.

Manager Mikel Arteta and the club's sporting director Edu Gaspar have prioritised the acquisition of young prospects ahead of seasoned players in recent times. With the current first team's age hovering around 25 years, 18-year-old Marcos Leonardo would be a good fit.

Arsenal's Brazilian trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes could also prove to be vital in this potential move and could help the youngster acclimatize to life in England.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League with 36 points, one point adrift of leaders Liverpool. They have done well in the Champions League as well, earning 12 points from five games in Group B to ensure their qualification to the knockouts as group winners.

Arteta's side will travel to face second-placed PSV Eindhoven in their final group game later tonight, with the Dutch side needing a point to confirm their spot in the next round.

Kai Havertz named Arsenal's Player of the Month for November

Arsenal's German midfielder Kai Havertz has been named the club's Player of the Month for November after his encouraging performances.

Having joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer window for a deal worth £65 million (via Fox Sports), Kai Havertz endured a tough start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

He was deployed in an unfamiliar central midfield role and often struggled to produce offensive output. Havertz did well in other aspects like winning duels and making decoy runs, helping his team in different ways.

However, the German burst into life in November, putting in strong performances in each game he featured in. Havertz also bagged two goals - against RC Lens and a clutch winner against Brentford.

Kai Havertz's role in Mikel Arteta's side will be even more crucial now as they enter a busy period with tricky fixtures against Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham later this month.