Arsenal make 'official offer' to sign 23-year-old attacker - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lille forward Edon Zhegrova in a potential bargain deal to bolster their attack ahead of the upcoming season.

Zhegrova, 23, joined Lille from Swiss outfit Basel in January. He has impressed with his performances from the right flank during his six-month stay in Lille. During the 2021-22 campaign, the left-footed forward registered two goals and one assist in 469 minutes for the Ligue 1 club.

Prior to that, Zhegrova featured in 15 matches for Basel, netting four goals and contributing six assists in the process. He is also a regular in his national team, Kosovo, for whom he made his debut in 2018. The youngster has three goals in 28 international appearances.

According to journalist Arlind Saliku, Arsenal have tabled a bid of €7 million for Zhegrova. The report further states that the winger has been on Arsenal's radar all year, having impressed the Premier League club's scouts in France.

Arsenal has submitted an official offer for 23 year old winger Edon Zhegrova. player has impressed the english club this year at Lille, after moving from Basel in January for 7m euros.



After missing out on signing Leeds United forward Raphinha, Arsenal are hoping to acquire the services of Zhegrova to provide competition to Bukayo Saka. To strengthen their frontline, the Gunners have already roped in striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and teenager Marquinhos from Sao Paulo this summer.

Earlier, Arsenal added playmaker Fabio Vieira and goalkeeper Matt Turner to their ranks on permanent deals. The club are also keen to add another midfielder to their squad.

The Gunners have identified Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (via Gazzetta dello Sport), Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (via Ben Jacobs) and Lille's Amadou Onana (via Sacha Tavolieri) as potential targets in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are set to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

Arsenal on the hunt for a defender

Despite the return of centre-back William Saliba from Marseille, the north London club are in the market for defensive reinforcements.

The Gunners are closing in on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports), who has also been linked with rivals Manchester United. Meanwhile, the club are also keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Grimaldo (via Record) and Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer (via 90min).

Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience. 🚨🇦🇷 #AjaxManchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. https://t.co/blBc7uBjW7

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season with 69 points from 38 matches, conceding 48 goals in the process. Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his backline to better the club's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

