Arsenal and Manchester City to battle Bundesliga sides to sign MLS sensation who was linked with Real Madrid – Reports

Arsenal and Manchester City are allegedly set to battle it out with Bundesliga sides in the race to snap up Real Madrid target Noel Buck.

According to The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert, both the aforementioned clubs are interested in luring the teenager away from Major League Soccer (MLS) club New England Revolution. They are also believed to face competition from Burnley in the winter transfer window.

Apart from Premier League clubs like the Gunners and the Cityzens, a few top-tier German teams have also been keeping tabs on the promising midfielder. They are likely to launch a move next January, but could also wait for one more MLS season for the player's growth.

Buck, who has risen through the New England Revolution's youth ranks, is thought to be valued between £4 million and £7 million. He could depart his boyhood team to join either Arsenal or Manchester City next January or secure a loan move to a Championship club.

Meanwhile, as per Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid are also keen to add the 18-year-old versatile midfielder to their squad in the future. Los Blancos chief scout Juni Calafat has been impressed with the England U-19 star's outings for his club of late.

Buck, whose current contract is set to expire in December 2025, has started 27 of his 36 appearances for New England Revolution. He has registered four goals and one assist in 2,300 minutes of action so far.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard reveals reason behind Real Madrid permanent exit

Speaking recently to Norwegian television channel TV2, Arsenal and Norway star Martin Odegaard opened up about his time as a teenager at Real Madrid. He said:

"I was caught in the middle there. I trained with the 'A' team but was not a part of that team. I was seen as the 'little kid' who came up and trained, who perhaps they didn't quite expect to join and play."

Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid as a 16-year-old, continued:

"In the second team, I was the one who trained with the 'A' team and only trained with them for a couple of days and played matches. I was really caught in the middle. I never quite found my place."

A left-footed advanced playmaker, the 24-year-old initially joined Arsenal on a six-month loan transfer from Real Madrid in the winter of 2021. After impressing in his temporary stint, he secured a £30 million move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Odegaard, who was named Arsenal's first-team captain this past summer, has scored 28 goals and laid out 16 assists in 117 matches for his current club. He has helped them lift a Community Shield so far, also guiding the Gunners to a Premier League runners-up finish.