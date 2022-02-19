Arsenal and Manchester City set to lock horns for wonderkid dubbed as the next Gabriel Martinelli- Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Savio, as reported by UOL.

Top European sides often extensively scout in South America, and Arsenal and Manchester City are no exception. Both clubs have managed to unearth gems from Brazil in recent times. They believe that they have found yet another promising talent in Savio, who is dubbed the next Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old forward plies his trade for Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro and the club find themselves under humongous pressure to balance their books.

The youngster can play across the frontline but is the most natural on the right flank. He has 23 senior appearances for Atletico Mineiro already and that speaks volumes about his potential.

Savio or Savinho is one of the most sellable assets of the Brazilian side and both Arsenal and Manchester City are looking to test their resolve.

The player's agent Juliano Rodrigues previously claimed that Mikel Arteta's side were chasing the signature of his client. But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola's Cityzens have made the first move for the wonderkid. They have reportedly made an offer worth around £5.4 million and have included lucrative add-ons and sell-on clauses as well.

It is believed that Dutch side PSV Eindhoven are already planning to bring the 17-year-old to the club on loan. This will happen should the South American U-15 Championship winner with Brazil moves to Etihad.

We have to wait and see how Arsenal choose to react to this as their long-term target could be lured away by their divisional rivals.

Atletico Mineiro might be looking for an improved offer but cannot afford to be too greedy considering Savio's sales could potentially ease their current situation.

The club are believed to still owning around £20 million. Savio's sale won't completely take them out of the mess but can definitely lighten the burden.

Can Arsenal get the next Gabriel Martinelli?

While most Brazilian wonderkids move to Europe for significantly massive fees, Gabriel Martinelli was sort of an exception. The Gunners snapped him up from Fluminese for a fee of around just £7 million in 2019 and he has so far proven to be an immense signing.

The 20-year-old is one of the key players at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta and seems to have a bright future ahead of himself. He has scored 16 goals and made nine appearances in 70 appearances for the north London club so far.

Savio, who has been likened to Martinelli, has shown that he has immense potential. Now the London giants have to make a call on whether they want to compete with Manchester City for the services of the wonderkid.

