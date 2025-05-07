Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea locked in heated €40m race to sign 29-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports Real

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly going to battle it out for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick in the summer. According to CaughtOffside, the German outfit are willing to let go of the player if offers of around €30-40 million come their way.

The 29-year-old has done well this season, scoring 25 goals across competitions in 43 appearances. Despite being contracted with Bayer Leverkusen till the summer of 2027, it is believed that the Czechia international could be on his way out of the club along with others.

His destination is still in question, with Arsenal holding an interest in a number of other number nines this summer. The Gunners are lacking a natural centre-forward and have been linked with top strikers in the market like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, among others.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking for solutions to their goalscoring worries from this campaign. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress, leading to the search for a new forward.

Lastly, Chelsea have Nicolas Jakcson up top, who many do not consider a reliable source of goals. While these clubs may be interested in Schick, for the player, a move to the Emirates would seem tempting.

The north Londoners are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and are likely to offer top-flight European football next year as well. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the top contenders in this area of the pitch, Schick could easily become a regular starter under Mikel Arteta.

Atletico Madrid join Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea in race to sign Viktor Gyokeres- Reports

Viktor Gyokeres

Spanish team Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer. The Sweden international could leave his Portuguese employers after the season if an offer of around €80 million comes through for him.

According to SPORT, the La Liga side are looking at Gyokeres, considering that Antoine Griezmann could leave in the summer (via GOAL). However, a move to a club like Arsenal may seem more tempting, given that the Gunners have shown their pedigree in challenging for top honors recently.

Gyokeres has been among the best strikers in Europe this season, making 49 appearances across competitions and finding the net on 52 occasions. He's currently contracted with his team till the summer of 2028.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More