Arsenal and Manchester United eyeing up stunning move for Real Madrid Ballon d'Or winner - Reports 

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are eyeing a sensational move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

According to Sport Bible, the Real Madrid superstar has emerged as a target for both Premier League sides.

Karim Benzema's contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress regarding a new deal.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be allowed to hold discussions with foreign clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.

As per reports, Arsenal and Manchester United are both ready to make their offer for the French superstar.

It is understood that Manchester United have offered the Ballon d'Or winner a crazy salary and has also promised that he will be an undisputed starter up front.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has been long-term admirers of the former Lyon attacker as well and is set to be in touch with Benzema's representatives soon.

The report also claims that the Real Madrid forward is fascinated by the idea of moving to the Premier League.

However, Los Blancos have no plans of parting ways with their talisman, with club president Florentino Perez confident of keeping him.

It is understood that Benzema wants a significant rise in his wages and also wants a two-year deal to commit to his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played for La Casa Blanca since his move from Lyon in 2009.

The 35-year-old is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' history with 331 goals in 618 games.

He has won a total of 23 trophies during his time at the Spanish capital club, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

The Frenchman scored 44 goals and laid down 15 assists last season to help Real Madrid win both the Champions League and La Liga.

He has struggled with injuries this season but has still scored eight goals in 13 games across competitions.

Six Real Madrid superstars including two Ballon d'Or winners free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, 2023

As many as six Real Madrid players are set to be free to negotiate pre-contracts with foreign clubs in January.

The six players are Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Díaz, and Marco Asensio.

Footballhouseuk @footballhouseuk Real Madrid signed Luka Modric for £30m (2012) and Toni Kroos for £21m (2014). In 2022, at of 37 and 32 respectively, they are still dominating the game.



Two of the greatest signings made this century, undoubtedly. Real Madrid signed Luka Modric for £30m (2012) and Toni Kroos for £21m (2014). In 2022, at of 37 and 32 respectively, they are still dominating the game.Two of the greatest signings made this century, undoubtedly. https://t.co/BS0JZpZK3h

Kroos, Modric, and Benzema are still key players at the club despite being at the dusk of their careers and could sign new deals.

Asensio and Ceballos have been decent squad players under Carlo Ancelotti and could stay as well.

Mariano Díaz, however, looks likely to leave having failed to live up to expectations since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Poll : 0 votes