Arsenal and Manchester United given boost as transfer target keen on exit from current club this summer: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have both allegedly been handed a transfer boost as Matthijs de Ligt is hoping to depart Bayern Munich.

De Ligt, 24, joined Bayern Munich in a potential £68 million move from Juventus in 2022. He established himself as a vital starter at his club last season, netting three goals in 43 matches across all competitions.

However, the Arsenal and Manchester United target has featured in just 12 overall outings this campaign. He has started seven games across all competitions so far, including four in the Bundesliga, due to injuries.

Now, according to Sky Deutschland, De Ligt is interested in securing a permanent exit from Bayern Munich in the upcoming summer transfer window. He is unwilling to be a backup centre-back at the Bavarians.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be determined to sign the ex-Ajax man this year. With Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane likely to leave, he could offer De Ligt a lot of minutes.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are closely monitoring De Ligt's situation with their top brass said to be admirers of the right-footed defender.

Manchester United great compares Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli with Thierry Henry

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli netted two injury-time goals in his team's 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

After coming on in the 69th minute, Martinelli found the back of the net twice inside a couple of minutes courtesy of two similar curling efforts.

After the Gunners' home win, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lauded the Brazilian's performance. He told TNT Sports (h/t Eurosport):

"This is what I liked about him. The defender makes a bad decision... but he has the composure, the calmness in front of goal. That was Thierry Henry-ish, getting in those areas, he was magnificent at doing that."

Arsenal great Martin Keown agreed with Ferdinand's remarks, adding:

"He was and he does his work off the ball rather than running with it. It was the perfect time to bring him on, spaces were opening up. The second goal he gets is carbon copy, the same sort of space. I think it was really good for Martinelli to get confidence to get off the bench. It's good for the group for him to come on and get those two goals."

Martinelli, 22, has endured a sub-par season for Mikel Arteta's side so far, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 25 overall outings.