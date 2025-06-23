Arsenal and Manchester United handed blow as key target gets stunning €160 million offer - Reports 

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly faced a setback in their pursuit of signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer. The 26-year-old has received an offer worth €160 million from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, which few European sides can match.

Victor Osimhen has been a major target for multiple big European sides this summer despite his reported high release clause of €75 million. This figure is valid for all clubs outside of the Serie A. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are reportedly among clubs interested in signing Osimhen, although none are seemingly in a position to pay his full release clause.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tribal Football), Al-Hilal are ready to offer Victor Osimhen a whopping €40 million per season. This means the Nigerian forward can earn €160 million in four seasons while playing for the Saudi Pro League. The lucrative deal marks a major blow for other takers of Osimhen, such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

While both sides could benefit from signing Victor Osimhen, neither is in a position to match Al-Hilal's offer financially. The Red Devils have turned their attention towards Matheus Cunha from Wolves instead. Meanwhile, the Gunners are targeting Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Therefore, a move to Al-Hilal has become more likely for Osimhen, especially after their revised offer.

Manchester United scout claims Viktor Gyokeres prefers joining Arsenal over them

In an interview with Football Insider, Manchester United scout Mick Brown hinted that their key target, Viktor Gyokeres, prefers a move to Arsenal over them. He said (via Football 365):

"There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. It’s a bit of a jigsaw puzzle in the transfer market at the moment, it needs one thing to fall into place and then other deals will start to follow. At United, now they’ve been made aware Gyokeres doesn’t want to join, they’re looking elsewhere. He wants to join Arsenal apparently, whether that happens or not I don’t know."

Brown shed further light on Manchester United's transfer plan and added:

"It’s all played out a bit too publicly with him which never makes it easy to get a deal done. Other deals they’ve been working on, Mbeumo for example, have been very public too. But they are working hard behind the scenes because Ruben Amorim wants to sign a striker; they have to know what options they’ve got. Then, they’ll be able to make a move and hopefully get something over the line."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly yet to make an official offer to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who has a release clause of £60 million. They also have other targets, such as RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, leaving the race for Gyokeres wide open.

