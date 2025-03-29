Arsenal and Manchester United in heated 3-horse for rejuvenated Bundesliga star: Reports 

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in in-form Bundesliga attacker Hugo Ekitike. As reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg via Caught Offside, the two Premier League giants are among the host of clubs keen on the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker.

Apart from Arsenal and Manchester United, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Juventus. Ekitike has done really well to revive his career at Eintracht Frankfurt following his forgettable spell at the Parc des Princes.

Expectations were massive from Ekitike when he joined PSG following his solid showings in Reims colours. However, he never got his fair share of chances at the French capital club who boasted the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe up front.

The France under-21 international joined Eintracht Frankfurt permanently last summer following a six-month loan with die Adler. The 22-year-old has been impressive this season, contributing with 19 goals and eight assists in 38 games.

It has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt want €80 million for their latest superstar striker. The Bundesliga side have a track record of selling their strikers for big fees and Ekitike looks like thee next in line.

Arsenal reportedly view Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as their priority target but the Swede is also wanted by Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering a move for Ekitike following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's struggles for goals this season.

Manchester United enter the race to sign Arsenal target: Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined the race to sign Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the race for the 23-year-old's signature is heating up with Arsenal being long-term admirers.

Garcia has been one of the standout goalkeepers in LaLiga this season having produced the most number of saves. He has made 101 saves so far this season and has been awarded 'LaLiga Save of the Month' back-to-back in February and March.

Apart from Arsenal and Manchester United, the Spaniard has attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. He has a reported €25 million release clause in his deal but it could become €30 million if he gets capped for Spain.

The young keeper also has a relegation release clause of €15 million in his contract. He came through the youth ranks of Espanyol and has so far made 56 senior appearances for his boyhood club, keeping 17 clean sheets.

