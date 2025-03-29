Manchester United and PSG enter race to sign 23-year-old Arsenal target - Reports 

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal target Joan Garcia. As reported by Spanish publication AS, a host of clubs from across Europe have their sights on the Espanyol goalkeeper.

Garcia has been excellent between the sticks for Espanyol this season, having made the most number of saves in LaLiga. The 23-year-old has made 101 saves so far this campaign and was awarded 'LaLiga Save of the Month' back-to-back in February and March.

Joan Garcia's exploits have not gone unnoticed, with the Spaniard being eyed by several top clubs across Europe. Arsenal have been named as long-term admirers, but they are now set to face competition from Manchester United and PSG.

Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in the former Spain U21 international. He has a €25 million release clause in his deal, but it could increase to €30 million if he earns his first cap for Spain.

Meanwhile, if Espanyol suffer relegation, Garcia would be available at a cut-price deal of just €15 million by virtue of his relegation release clause. The keeper came through the youth ranks of Espanyol and has so far made 56 senior appearances for his boyhood club, keeping 17 clean sheets.

He has featured 27 times in LaLiga this season and has conceded only 39 times despite his team sitting 15th on the table. He was part of the Spanish team that won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics 2024.

Arsenal and Manchester United receive major boost in their pursuit of red-hot striker: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres. As reported by Sky Germany, the Sweden international could be sold for just €70 million in the summer.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of the most feared strikers in Europe since his switch to Sporting CP in 2023 from Coventry City. The 26-year-old has been linked with almost every top club in Europe, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Sweden international has 40 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season. In total, he has produced 83 goals and 25 assists in 91 outings for Sporting CP to date, which is truly remarkable.

It was previously understood that Gyokeres has a €100 million release clause in his deal. However, it is now being reported that Sporting CP will allow the Arsenal and Manchester United target to leave for a lower fee.

