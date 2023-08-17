Arsenal and Manchester United stars on Fulham’s radar ahead of transfer deadline: Reports 

Fulham have reportedly set sights on signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. The Londonders are looking to bolster their squad and prepare for the departure of Aleksandar Mitrović.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Fulham are looking to launch a £50 million bid for Balogun this week. They are ready to sell Mitrovic to Al Hilal after weeks of negotiations and are now looking at replacements.

The Arsenal star has admitted that he was to either stay and play regularly at the club or move on a permanent deal. He has refused to leave on loan this season and added that he was in discussion with Mikel Arteta and the club. He told the media in the United States earlier this summer:

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again. I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I'm not sure what's going to happen."

Bailly has no future at Manchester United and he has seen his move to Saudi Arabia collapse. Sky Sports claimed that the Ivory Coast star had two offers on his table, but is now close to switching to Fulham on a free transfer.

Real Betis were also linked with the center-back but could not agree terms with the 29-year-old.

Arsenal ready to sell Fulham target, claims journalist

Journalist Rudy Galetti was on GiveMeSport this week when he claimed that Arsenal were ready to cash in on Folarin Balogun. He added that the striker was not in Arteta's plans despite the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The journalist said:

"Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League."

He added:

"New developments are for sure expected in the next few days and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he's not in Arteta's plans. There is a high chance that with little game time, his value may decrease in the next month and that's why Arsènal don't want to miss out on a potentially important sale."

Balogun has played just 10 matches for the Arsenal senior side in his career. He managed two goals and an assist in those games, but could not seal a place in the squad.

He was loaned out to Stade Reims last season and was in top form for the Ligue1 side. The striker scored 22 times in 39 matches for the French side and was a target for AS Monaco too.