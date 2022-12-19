Arsenal and Manchester United told to pay €80 million to sign star forward - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have been told to pay €80 million if they have to land Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus. As reported by Italian media outlet Calciomercato, both the Premier League giants are chasing the Serbia international's signature in January.

However, the report claims that the Old Lady want at least €80 million to consider parting ways with their star attacker.

Arsenal find themselves in a tricky situation with their talisman Gabriel Jesus going down with a long-term injury. The Brazil international has impressed for Mikel Arteta's side since making his move from Manchester City in the summer.

The Gunners are now desperately looking for a new No.9 as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United are also in need of an attacker, having parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of his controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

They are only left with just Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their two options up front.

The Red Devils are therefore thought to be keen on Vlahovic, who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Vlahovic is Juventus’ top-scorer this season, with seven goals and two assists to his name from 15 appearances across competitions. The Serb made his €70 million move to Juventus from Fiorentina in January.

In total, he has scored just 18 goals and produced four assists in 36 games for the Serie A giants till date.

Juventus are in a difficult position right now with their entire board of directors resigning towards the end of last month.

Both Premier League sides are looking to take advantage of Juventus' situation and could lure their priced asset away from Turin.

Juventus and Arsenal interested in Manchester United forward

Juventus and Arsenal are reportedly chasing the signature of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has his contract expiring at Old Trafford next summer, although the Red Devils have the option of triggering a 12-month extension.

The England international has looked completely transformed since Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford. He has scored eight goals and has produced three assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

The Arsenal target has been at Manchester United for his entire career, making his senior team debut in 2015. So far, he has made 322 appearances, scoring 101 goals and providing 60 assists across competitions.

