Juventus join Arsenal in race for Manchester United star - reports

Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as per Calciomercato.

Rashford has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire next summer, although United do have a 12-month extension option.

The English forward has impressed under Erik ten Hag at the start of the season, finding the net five times in eight appearances across all competitions.

However, uncertainty remains over the player's long-term future, and Arsenal have been touted as a potential suitor should he leave Manchester United.

Juve have also been keeping tabs on Rashford, with Massimiliano Allegri looking to bolster his attacking options at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady have started the new season in disappointing fashion and currently sit seventh after eight games in Serie A.

They may also be joined in their pursuit of the English attacker by AC Milan with question marks over the future of Rafael Leao.

Rashford has been at Manchester United for his entire career, making his debut 2015.

The English striker has gone on to score 98 goals in 118 appearances in all competitions.

He struggled for form last campaign, managing just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The forward has bounced back under Ten Hag, whose side currently sit sixth in the Premier League, nine points off of league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United may need to decide between wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal target Rashford

United may need to decide between Rashford or Ronaldo

There is likely no chance of Manchester United allowing both Ronaldo and Rashford with both two of only three viable centre-forward options.

The Red Devils do boast Anthony Martial but the lack of attacking alternatives to the duo is problematic for Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has been pushing for a departure from Old Trafford and has been afforded a bit-part role so far this season.

The Portuguese has also been unimpressive, bagging just one goal in nine appearances.

Ten Hag has opted to use Rashford as his centre-forward and has reaped the rewards more often than not.

The English striker impressed in wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, scoring in both.

He came on in the second half of United's 3-2 comeback win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on October 6.

Rashford and Martial were instrumental in the Red Devils' turnaround, the Englishman scoring a double whilst Martial also on the scoresheet.

If a decision needs to be made over Rashford or Ronaldo, it is clear that they should look to cut ties with the latter, who is now at the age of 37.

His contract also runs out in the summer but United do have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

