Arsenal midfielder close to sealing £20 million move to Serie A giants: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly inching closer to joining AS Roma in a potential £20 million move.

Xhaka, 30, is set to bring the curtains down on his seven-year spell at the Emirates Stadium at the end of his current deal this month. He helped the north London side to lift four trophies, including two FA Cups in 2017 and 2020.

A left-footed central operator renowned for his passing and teamwork, the 113-cap Switzerland international is also said to be close to sealing a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen. He is likely to cost £13 million, as per Evening Standard.

However, according to Todofichajes, Xhaka is keen to rebuff Xabi Alonso's outfit and join Roma insteda ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. The Gunners are currently in talks with the Stadio Olimpico outfit over a potential £20 million deal.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been an admirer of the Basel youth product for a number of seasons. He is keen to add him to his ranks to provide competition in a defensive midfield position to Bryan Cristante and Nemanja Matic.

Overall, Xhaka has scored 23 goals and laid out 29 assists in 297 matches across all competitions for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently on the lookout for multiple midfielders to prepare themselves for UEFA Champions League action next campaign. They are keeping tabs on the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Mason Mount.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League this season after leading the table for the majority of the campaign. They will also look to go one better in the 2023-24 season.

Journalist backs 23-year-old Bundesliga attacker to shine at Arsenal

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ryan Taylor shared his thoughts on Arsenal's recruitment strategy. He said:

"I'm not quite sure Arsenal have the financial muscle to pull off both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. But, at the same time, I do think we can expect them to be shopping in a market where they are looking at players who will also interest a lot of other clubs. An example would be someone like Moussa Diaby, who is clearly highly rated."

Backing Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby to shine at Mikel Arteta's outfit in the future, Taylor continued:

"Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the forward. He ticks that under-25 box and is a player who can reach a new level. That's what I expect to see... I don't expect to see scattergun recruitment."

Diaby, 23, has established himself as a regular starter at Leverkusen since arriving from PSG for a fee of £13 million in 2019. He was in brilliant form for his team last season, scoring 14 goals and contributing 11 assists in 48 matches.

Should Diaby join Arsenal soon, he would provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on both flanks.

