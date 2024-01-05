Arsenal monitoring Bundesliga star, see player as alternative to Ivan Toney - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as an alternative to Brentford's Ivan Toney for the January transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options, with Gabriel Jesus having scored just three Premier League goals this campaign. Moreover, the Brazilian is prone to injury and has already missed 10 matches across competitions for Arteta's side this year.

Second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah has not convinced many, although he's notched up five league goals and three assists in 19 matches. Amid these worries, the Nigeria international is the latest to be linked with a move to the Emirates.

According to inews, the Bundesliga striker is considered a better option compared to Toney, who is nearing the end of his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Since moving to his current club last summer for a reported €20.5 million, Boniface has bagged 10 goals and seven assists from 19 league appearances. Describing the attacker, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard said (via inews):

"Not only does he score goals, but he’s creative too. He’s a nightmare for defenders because he’s always moving, always trying to make something happen. He’s been way clear at the top of the Bundesliga’s shot charts all season. He’s so physical, but he can really play too.”

The 23-year-old striker's efforts have helped Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the league standings and mount a serious title challenge this season. Despite his side performing well, Boniface may be swayed by the opportunity to compete for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles with Arsenal.

Arsenal learn Ivan Toney asking price - Reports

Ivan Toney (via Getty Images)

Brentford will reportedly demand £100 million from the Gunners to part ways with striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, according to The Independent (via Mirror).

Thomas Frank's side will need the England international's presence for the second half of the campaign with Bryan Mbeumo injured. Last season, Toney bagged 20 Premier League goals in 33 appearances.

On top of the asking price, it is believed that Chelsea will provide the Gunners competition for the striker's services. Overall, Toney has scored 32 English top-flight goals from 66 appearances for the Bees.

Brentford, who are 16th in the standings and just four points clear of the drop zone will hope to keep hold of their star man this time around. Of course, Toney could prefer the move that would earn him the chance to compete for top honors with Arsenal.