Arsenal monitoring situation of 26-year-old German forward - Reports 

Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping a watchful eye on Serge Gnabry’s “contract standoff” with Bayern Munich, a report from 90min has claimed.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of what could turn out to be a challenging campaign. The Gunners failed to secure Champions League football last term, but finishing fifth has assured them a spot in the Europa League.

To improve upon their results in the 2022-23 season, it is important for them to have a deep squad capable of being competitive on all fronts.

Fabrizio Romano



Leeds want to respect the agreement with Chelsea - still waiting for player and Deco to accept.



Barça, trying until the end. Barcelona proposal for Raphinha is official and written, already sent - Leeds have no intention to accept that bid, as things stand.Leeds want to respect the agreement with Chelsea - still waiting for player and Deco to accept. #CFC Barça, trying until the end. Barcelona proposal for Raphinha is official and written, already sent - Leeds have no intention to accept that bid, as things stand. 🚨🇧🇷 #RaphinhaLeeds want to respect the agreement with Chelsea - still waiting for player and Deco to accept. #CFCBarça, trying until the end. https://t.co/iu8re179qN

The Gunners presumably want to strengthen their wider areas ahead of the upcoming season and set their sights on Leeds United winger Raphinha. However, with the Brazilian’s transfer looking less likely, Arteta’s side have reportedly started monitoring Gnabry’s situation at Bayern.

The German winger will be out of contract in June 2023. The Bavarians have hinted that he could leave the club this summer itself if a renewal isn’t agreed upon.

Bayern Munich signed the 26-year-old from Werder Bremen for an €8 million fee in 2017. They loaned him to Hoffenheim for a year before inducting him into the first team in the 2018-19 season.

Since then, he has played in 171 games across competitions for the German champions, recording 64 goals and 40 assists.

Serge Gnabry previous spell with Arsenal left much to be desired

Gnabry joined Arsenal’s Under-18 team from Stuttgart Under-17 in the summer of 2011. In his debut season, he played in the Reserve League, recording two goals and two assists in six appearances.

Between 2012 and 2016 he featured in the Under-21 Premier League, Premier League Playoffs, and Elite Group matches for the Arsenal Under-23 team, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances.

The forward also made 18 senior team appearances under then-manager Arsene Wenger, recording one goal and a couple of assists. Ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, the north London outfit loaned Gnabry out to West Bromwich Albion.

He made only three appearances for the Baggies, playing a total of 137 minutes. Gnabry was recalled from loan in the 2015-16 winter transfer window and was finally sold to Werder Bremen for €5 million in the summer of 2016.

