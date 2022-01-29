Arsenal ‘most likely’ to snap up 21-year-old winger before transfer window slams shut: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly the favourites to land Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski before Monday's transfer deadline. The Bianconeri are willing to let the Swede depart the club.

According to SportMediaSet, Kulusevski is not part of Allegri's plans at Juventus. Mikel Arteta has been interested in signing the forward since last summer and is ready to bring him in before the transfer window ends.

The Gunners' North London rivals, Tottenham, are also in the race for Kulusevski. Fabio Paratici brought the winger to Juventus during his time as Sporting Director at the Italian club and is keen to sign him for Spurs as well.

However, Juventus will reportedly only let Kulusevski leave on a permanent deal or on loan with an obligation to buy. This may scupper both Arsenal and Tottenham's plans to sign the forward during this window.

At the moment Juventus aren't willing to loan Kulusevski without an obligation to buy. Arsenal have been in contact with Juventus this evening to see whether they change their stance.

Kulusevski has made 20 appearances in the league but has mostly been restricted to coming off the bench. The Swede has only made five starts in Serie A this season, scoring one goal and three assists.

Arsenal have an important few days coming up

Arsenal are yet to bring in any reinforcements so far during this window. The Gunners have been more focused on clearing deadwood from the squad.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, are in dire need of strengthening. With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah set to leave the club, the Gunners need to bring in a striker before Monday's deadline. Arsenal are also reportedly in the market for a central midfielder, with the likes of Arthur Melo and Bruno Guimaraes being linked with a move over the past month.

The Gunners will have to bolster their squad significantly if they want to stay in the race for the top 4. Mikel Arteta's side are currently 6th in the table, two points off Manchester United in 4th. However, they are yet to win a game in 2022 and have struggled with players being unavailable because of various reasons over the past month.

Arteta will hope that his side can turn their fortunes around when they return to action against Wolves next month.

AFTV @AFTVMedia Waiting for Arsenal incomings in the transfer window like... Waiting for Arsenal incomings in the transfer window like... https://t.co/WZbnm4t5qP

