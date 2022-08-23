Arsenal could move for Brazil international if they fail to land Youri Tielemans: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta as an ideal addition to their squad if a potential summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans fails to materialize.

Paqueta has three years left on his current deal at the Groupama Stadium. He has established himself as the creative focal point of Lyon since joining from AC Milan for £17 million in the summer of 2020. Overall, the Brazilian has registered 21 goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances for Les Gones across all competitions.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are expected to make a move for Paqueta if the club fails to secure the services of their top target, Tielemans, this summer. The report also added that Leicester are reluctant to sell the Belgian, who is in the final year of his contract.

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid Lucas Paquetá ended the season with 17 goal contributions - including 16 from open-play – averaging 0.28 non-penalty goals and 0.25 expected assists per 90 and ranking in the top 3% and 2% among midfielders, proving his ability to help his side’s output. breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… Lucas Paquetá ended the season with 17 goal contributions - including 16 from open-play – averaging 0.28 non-penalty goals and 0.25 expected assists per 90 and ranking in the top 3% and 2% among midfielders, proving his ability to help his side’s output. breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/9nF6DGw9gb

Paqueta, who has earned 33 international caps for Brazil, is expected to provide competition to club captain Martin Odegaard and new signing Fabio Vieira. Owing to his versatility and defensive capabilities, he is also adept at operating as a box-to-box midfielder.

Last month, journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Arsenal's pursuit of the Brazilian. Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:

"Paqueta is a player [Mikel] Arteta really wants. It won't be an easy negotiation with Lyon, and Newcastle have enquired too. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is going to hold out for at least £55 million and even asked for closer to £70 million back in January."

The Gunners, who are currently at the top of the Premier League table, have made five major additions to their squad this summer. The club have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Vieira for a combined sum of around £120 million.

Arsenal will next host Fulham on August 27, hoping to extend their perfect start to their Premier League campaign.

Pedro Neto opens up on transfer interest from Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto has recently emerged as a transfer target for Mikel Arteta's side this summer. According to The Athletic, discussions between the two clubs and the player's agent Jorge Mendes have been ongoing for over a month.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn “On Pedro Neto, it’s true he’s the priority for Arsenal. He’s a player super appreciated by Edu & Mikel Arteta. They consider him the perfect player for the idea of football they are having. It has been already discussed internally. Let’s see what happens.” “On Pedro Neto, it’s true he’s the priority for Arsenal. He’s a player super appreciated by Edu & Mikel Arteta. They consider him the perfect player for the idea of football they are having. It has been already discussed internally. Let’s see what happens.” @FabrizioRomano 🚨 “On Pedro Neto, it’s true he’s the priority for Arsenal. He’s a player super appreciated by Edu & Mikel Arteta. They consider him the perfect player for the idea of football they are having. It has been already discussed internally. Let’s see what happens.” @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/SWU7T5Ksj1

Speaking to The Times (via 90min), Neto said:

"I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I'm focused on my job here because I'm feeling very good here. The things you hear makes you work even more."

"It's good for you and your mentality to know that people know your value. It gives me more hunger to work harder."

Since arriving from Lazio for £18 million in 2019, Neto has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 95 matches for Wolves across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit