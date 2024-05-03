Arsenal must pay €30 million and include Gabriel Jesus in player-plus-cash deal if they want to sign 26-year-old France attacker: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly need to involve Gabriel Jesus in a player-plus-cash deal if they want to sign Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan. The French striker is reportedly on the transfer wishlist for Mikel Arteta, as per Inter Live (via Caught Offside).

The report claims that Arsenal will have to pay a fee of £30 million and offer Jesus if they want to bring in Thuram from Inter. Joshua Zirkzee is the other striker on the transfer list for Arsenal, as per the same source.

Gabriel Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City back in 2022, has registered 19 goals and 14 assists in 66 games for the Gunners. He has eight goals in the current season, with only four coming in the Premier League.

With Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title against Manchester City, Jesus' lack of goals has been a cause for concern for many Gunners' fans. On the other hand, Thuram has enjoyed a successful season at Inter Milan, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in 43 games for the Serie A side. He has 12 goals and as many assists in 32 league games, helping Inter win the Serie A title this season.

Gabriel Jesus thinks Arsenal are building a very good squad

Arsenal last won the title back in the 2003-04 term, which was the Invincible season. They came close last season but were eventually pipped to the title by Manchester City.

The Gunners are once again leading the title race with 80 points after 35 games. City are second with 79 points after 34 games. Arsenal's goal difference of +57 is superior to City's +50.

Praising the development of the team under Mikel Arteta, Jesus said (via the club's official website):

"We are building a very good side. From last season to this season, it’s a little different how we play and I can’t say if it’s better or not, but it’s very good. We’ve improved on the defensive side and we’re fighting for the title."

Addressing the quarterfinals loss to Bayern Munich, he added:

"Obviously we didn’t make it through in the Champions League, but it was good to come back after seven years away and overall I think we’ve improved a lot. I think it has been a good season."

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Aston Villa recently but Jesus reckons that performance was a one-off.

"Apart from the second half against Aston Villa the team has been playing well for a long time now and we now we just need to focus on each game at a time."

Arsenal's next league game is against Bournemouth on May 4.