Arsenal name Folarin Balogun price tag amid interest from 2 European giants: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly demanding £35 million for Folarin Balogun with AC Milan and Inter Milan showing interest in the striker.

According to English journalist Alan Nixon, the Gunners have named their price for the young forward. He has garnered interest from both Milan rivals and Premier League side Crystal Palace.

However, Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have reportedly dropped their interest in Balogun and will now consider alternatives. The 21-year-old is in demand after a fine campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims last time out.

Balogun bagged 21 goals in 37 league games, finishing joint-fourth on the goalscoring charts. He boasted a goal every 143 minutes while on loan at William Still's side.

However, the USA international has since returned to Arsenal following the expiration of that loan. He has only made 10 senior appearances for the Gunners to date, scoring two goals.

The promising young attacker's future at the Emirates is in the balance as he hopes for more game time. AC Milan and Inter Milan are both on the lookout for new strikers this summer.

Rosseneri legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement earlier this month, leaving Stefano Pioli short of options in attack. Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko has left Inter and joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

Balogun has two years left on his contract with Arsenal. He has already proven that he can flourish abroad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals when he knew he wanted the job

Mikel Arteta is happy he chose to join the Gunners.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opened up on his decision to become the Gunners' boss in 2019. The Spaniard has impressed since his appointment, winning the FA Cup in his first campaign at the Emirates.

However, his work in propelling the north London giants into title contenders last season has many touting him as one of Europe's best coaches. His troops challenged eventual Manchester City for the title, missing out by five points.

Arteta has now explained that he knew he wanted to take over at the Emirates during his time as an assistant at City. He told Marca:

"This started three years ago. I was Pep's assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost. You couldn't enjoy it, you couldn't feel it."

The Gunners had been on a downward spiral since Arsene Wenger departed in 2018. They failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and were dropping out of the title equation. Arteta added:

"I knew that there was the option of, shortly after, being on the other bench and I knew that this club is so big that you had to connect the team with the fans. It has been hard to do and undo... and now I feel happy."

Arteta has overseen 105 wins in 179 games in charge of Arsenal. He has two years left on his contract and Gunners fans won't want him going anywhere.

