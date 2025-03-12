Arsenal new sporting director Andrea Berta handpicks £63m-rated striker with 15 goal this season as first Gunners signing: Reports 

Arsenal's incoming sporting director Andrea Berta is planning a reunion with Matheus Cunha at the Emirates, according to TBR Football. The Italian left his position as Atletico Madrid sporting director in January, and is closing in on a move to join the Gunners in a similar role.

The north London side parted ways with Edu in November and are now all set to welcome Berta to the position. And one of the first actions on the new sporting director's mind is reinforcing the attack.

Arsenal are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has failed to convince since arriving from Manchester City a couple of years ago. The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, while Kai Havertz is also out for the season.

The Gunners have used the German forward in the No. 9 role to mixed effect this season. However, Mikel Arteta remains keen to rope in a proven striker for the job this summer.

Berta echoes those views, and has zeroed in on Cunha for the job. The Brazilian was brought to Atletico Madrid by the Italian, before he left for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023.

Cunha has been a hit with the Midlands club and has registered 15 goals and four assists from 29 games across competitions this season. Arsenal already have him on their radar, so a move could be on the cards this summer. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2029, so he could cost a fat fee.

Will Arsenal sign a LaLiga star this summer?

Arsenal are all set to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack before the start of the new campaign after faltering in the title race this season.

Mikel Arteta's team are second in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. The north London side are planning for squad improvements this summer and have had their eyes on Williams for a while.

The Spaniard was outstanding for Athletic Bilbao last season, helping them lift the Copa del Rey. Williams also played a starring role in La Roja's Euro 2024 triumph last summer.

Arsenal tried to sign the 22-year-old without success at the start of this season, but are ready to return for him this year. They have already reached out to the player, who has apparently given his green signal to the move. Williams reportedly has a €58m release clause in his contract.

