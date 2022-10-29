Arsenal and Newcastle set sights on 21-year-old winger closely monitored by AC Milan: Reports

Arsenal, West Ham United, and Newcastle United could all lock horns with AC Milan over the signature of FC Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen, as per Calciomercato (h/t SportWitness).

The 21-year-old is making a name for himself with the Superligaen outfit, having scored seven goals and assisted once in 23 games across competitions. Milan reportedly have a long-term interest in the player.

Technical director Paulo Maldini and director of football Frederic Massara are fans of Isaksen and watched Midtjylland's loss against Lazio with great interest. He scored his team's only goal in the 2-1 UEFA Europa League loss against the Italian outfit on October 27.

The Italian giants are aware of the interest from Arsenal, West Ham, and Newcastle. Isaksen could cost any potential suitor around €20 million in transfer fees, which the Premier League trio can afford.

Isaksen largely plays as a right-winger but can also be deployed on the opposite flank. He is an able dribbler who can shoot well with both feet, and, at his age, he can only get better with time.

It remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned teams will stump up the cash to sign him in the near future. There is an outside chance that he could travel with Denmark to the FIFA World Cup with Qatar.

He is yet to make his senior bow for the Danes. However, if he continues in this form, manager Kasper Hjulmand will have very little choice but to consider his name for selection.

If he travels to Qatar, then one can expect both the player's valuation and the number of potential suitors to increase.

Mikel Arteta considers Arsenal midfielder 'non-transferable'

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t CaughtOffside), Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta considers Granit Xhaka 'non-transferable'.

The Switzerland international has endured tough spells with the north London outfit, especially in 2019 when he was stripped of the team's captaincy. However, he has slowly but steadily become an integral part of Arteta's midfield.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has four goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions for Arsenal this season. His most recent contribution in the Premier League came in the form of a goal in a 1-1 draw against Southampton on October 23.

He has reportedly come close to swapping the English top division for Serie A in the past. However, any move away from Arsenal now seems unlikely given his importance to the team. He has a little over a year-and-a-half left on his current contract at the Emirates.

