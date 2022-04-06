Arsenal and Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of Barcelona forward - Reports 

Premier League duo Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly sounded out the availability of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The 28-year-old has been on the fringes of first-team football at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Xavi as manager in November last year.

Depay has scored just four goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances under the Spanish manager. His future at Barcelona is uncertain with a year left on his current deal.

His lack of first-team opportunities has coincided with the side's acquisitions of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January who have quickly adapted to life in Catalonia.

Interest in Depay is reportedly coming from the Premier League, where he has prior experience, having played for Manchester United for two years.

SuperDeporte (via SportsMole) reports that Arsenal are eyeing the Dutch forward with attacking reinforcements set to be made by manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

While he potentially doesn't fit the centre-forward role that the Gunners are looking to improve on, he could be a viable option in the north London side's wide positions.

He has goalscoring acumen having scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Arsenal may have a good relationship with Barcelona after the Gunners released Aubameyang to allow him to complete a free transfer to join Barcelona.

Newcastle United are also reportedly considering a move for the Dutch forward, having seen a huge turnaround under Eddie Howe.

The club were dwindling down the bottom of the table, having not won a game prior to Howe's arrival in November 2021.

But they have raced up the Premier League table and are now looking to build on their rising form.

The Saudi-led consortium's takeover of the club means they have the finances to go toe-to-toe with top European heavyweights.

They have the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser in their wide positions but Depay could be viewed as a potential superstar name to come into the Tyneside club.

Howe has had success working with strikers during his time in charge at Bournemouth, having developed the likes of Joshua King and Callum Wilson.

Squawka @Squawka



Joint-top with Harry Kane on 12. No player has scored more goals than Memphis Depay during the European section of the World Cup qualifiers.Joint-top with Harry Kane on 12. No player has scored more goals than Memphis Depay during the European section of the World Cup qualifiers.Joint-top with Harry Kane on 12. 👏 https://t.co/gMKbgNc45v

Arsenal and Newcastle United are not the only Premier League sides interested in Barcelona's Memphis Depay

According to the same reports, Frank Lampard's Everton are also interested in the 28-year-old.

This would likely rest on the Merseyside club's future in the Premier League with the Toffees embroiled in a relegation battle.

But should Lampard mastermind a great escape, Depay could be targeted as a big name to come in and improve what is perhaps the strongest part of the Everton squad.

Memphis Depay @Memphis Tough game!

Big team effort!

Over all a really good week with @onsoranje

Thanks to the supporters they were really rooting for us today! Tough game!Big team effort! Over all a really good week with @onsoranje Thanks to the supporters they were really rooting for us today! https://t.co/o9pm5wSxZi

They already have the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in their frontline.

Arsenal and Newcastle perhaps offer more enticing projects for the former Lyon man but Everton are still in the chase.

