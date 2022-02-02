Arsenal and Newcastle United look to sign Bundesliga star on a free transfer this summer - Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing TSG Hoffenheim star Florian Grillitsch next summer. The 26-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga club is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.

According to Kicker via Sport Witness, Grillitsch is expected to run down his contract with Hoffenheim. He was linked with a move to AC Milan during the January transfer window, but the deal failed to materialize.

The Austrian has made over 130 appearances and scored eight goals for Hoffenheim during his three-and-a-half seasons with the club. His performances have helped propel his team to seventh place in the Bundesliga table, just three points behind fourth-placed Union Berlin.

Newcastle United tried to sign the midfielder during the recently concluded transfer window but were unable to do so. The Magpies, however, managed to bring in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Matt Target and Bruno Guimaraes.

The club have significantly boosted their chances of avoiding relegation this season thanks to their impressive transfer business. But Newcastle United still lack quality in midfield and will therefore look to strengthen the position once again.

The Magpies will reportedly resume their pursuit of the Austrian next summer. However, Eddie Howe's side are likely to face stiff competition from Premier League giants Arsenal for the signature of Grillitsch.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign a defensive midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next summer. Swiss international Granit Xhaka has often been criticized for his inconsistency and rash style of play during his time with the Gunners.

Arsenal are rumored to have tried and failed to sign former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in January. The north London club will reportedly try to sign Grillitsch on a free transfer next summer if he runs down his contract with Hoffenheim.

Arsenal could drop their interest in Grillitsch and switch their focus to Portuguese sensation

Renato Sanches (left) in action for LOSC Lille.

Other reports have suggested that Arsenal could switch their focus to LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the summer and drop their interest in Grillitsch. This would pave the way for Newcastle United to win the race for the 26-year-old's signature.

The Portugal international has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the French outfit and join one of Europe's elite clubs next summer. According to the Daily Mail, Sanches is open to the prospect of joining the Gunners.

Sanches joined Lille in 2019 after his dismal spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He has made 79 appearances and has scored six goals in all competitions for the French club and helped them win the Ligue 1 title last season.

He also produced a number of impressive displays whilst on international duty for Portugal at Euro 2020 last summer. The 24-year-old has therefore attracted attention from a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months.

