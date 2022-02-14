Arsenal and Newcastle United looking to sign 22-year-old Portuguese attacker: Reports

Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leão.

The 22-year-old is one of Serie A's top emerging talents and his performances this season for Milan have caught the attention of the two Premier League sides.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



26 games

9 goals

5 assists

🥅2 penalties won



Arsenal are on the lookout for a new striker having seen former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang depart for Barcelona in January.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are undergoing a rebuild following the purchase of the club by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Howe's men have enjoyed an upturn in form of late, with the side climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone and putting on some impressive performances.

Arteta's side, meanwhile, are battling for a top-four finish and are lacking a goalscoring talent to drive them forward. Attackers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are their only realistic options to date.

Rafael Leão will provide either side with much-needed pace up front with his dribbling causing problems for Serie A defenders throughout this season.

The Portuguese has recorded seven goals and four assists for the Italian giants so far this season.

Who needs Rafael Leão more Arsenal or Newcastle United?

With both sides interested in the young forward, it begs the question as to who is better suited for the AC Milan player to join.

Leão is a left-sided winger by trade but can play in the striker's role with his pace allowing him to get in behind defenses and link-up with other wide players.

Newcastle currently boast one of EPL's top left-wingers in Allan Saint-Maximin. The 24-year-old is enjoying another stellar season at the Magpies and has been a constant threat for Eddie Howe's side.

Therefore Leão would find it difficult to take ASM's spot. But he could perhaps find opportunity in the centre-forward role or perhaps Howe will try playing the Frenchman in the right-wing role that Ryan Fraser currently possesses.

But Fraser, 27, is also enjoying a purple patch of late and his recent performance against Aston Villa drew much acclaim.

Arsenal, meanwhile, desperately need a striker. Lacazette and Nketiah's poor offerings up front, with the duo registering just three goals (all of Lacazette's) this EPL season, is alarming.

Saka has starred for Arsenal this season

The talented Bukayo Saka currently takes up the left hand side and interchanges with Gabriel Martinelli, another youthful talent that can be tried in the centre-forward role.

Leão would more likelyto suit Arsenal at present, particularly with Newcastle still climbing back up the EPL table and the chance of immediate European football at the Emirates.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava