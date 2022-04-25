Arsenal and Newcastle United monitoring 27-year-old striker: Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in signing Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic, according to reports.

The Serbian forward has scored an incredible 41 goals in 41 games this season, a record amount for a single Championship campaign. Mitrovic's goals have helped Fulham sweep the division aside, having already secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Ekrem Konur of Fichajes.net has reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old hitman. Both clubs are looking to improve their attacks this summer.

Following an initial loan-spell at Craven Cottage, Fulham signed the Serbian from Newcastle on a permanent deal in July 2020. He has since gone on to score 81 goals in 145 games for the west London club.

Whilst Mitrovic may have blown the Championship away this year, his Premier League record is less convincing. He has only netted 14 times in his 64 top-flight appearances for the Cottagers.

Having suffered relegation in their previous four Premier League campaigns, Fulham will be desperate to stay up next term.

The club has the Serbian all-time top scorer under contract until 2026. It is unlikely that Fulham will let their star player depart unless they receive a substantial offer.

Squawka @Squawka Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first player to score 40+ goals in a Championship/Division One season since Guy Whittingham scored 42 for Portsmouth in 1992/93.



Arsenal & Newcastle United keen to bolster attacks this summer

Arsenal sold Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in January and have Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette going out of contract in the summer. The Gunners may face the prospect of having no senior strikers left at the Emirates Stadium come June.

Goalscoring has been a concern for the Gunners this season, with Lacazette only scoring twice from open play since August. Nketiah only bagged his first league goals of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday, 20 April.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form since January. Only Liverpool have claimed more Premier League points in 2022 than the Magpies so far.

Eddie Howe's side are on a run of six consecutive home wins. With the recent takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, it's no secret the Tyneside club will have plenty of money to spend this summer.

The priority will surely be a prolific centre-forward, with current number nine Callum Wilson not playing since December due to a calf injury.

January recruit Chris Wood has taken Wilson's place. However, the 30-year-old has only scored twice in his 14 league games since his £27 million move from Burnley, according to Transfermarkt.

BettingOdds @BettingOddsUK



- Mitrovic: 41

- Newcastle: 40

- Hull: 39

- Peterborough: 38

- Southampton: 38

- Leeds: 38

- Everton: 34

- Wolves: 33

- Barnsley: 32

- Watford: 31

- Brighton: 29

- Burnley: 28

- Norwich: 22 🤯



#FFC League goals this season...- Mitrovic: 41- Newcastle: 40- Hull: 39- Peterborough: 38- Southampton: 38- Leeds: 38- Everton: 34- Wolves: 33- Barnsley: 32- Watford: 31- Brighton: 29- Burnley: 28- Norwich: 22 🤯 League goals this season...- Mitrovic: 41- Newcastle: 40- Hull: 39- Peterborough: 38- Southampton: 38- Leeds: 38- Everton: 34- Wolves: 33- Barnsley: 32- Watford: 31- Brighton: 29- Burnley: 28- Norwich: 22 🤯#FFC https://t.co/2rLMmmInoY

