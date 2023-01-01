Arsenal and Newcastle United target unwilling to leave Serie A side: Reports

Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly unwilling to leave AS Roma amid transfer speculations linking him with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Zaniolo, 23, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Giallorossi since arriving from Inter Milan for a fee of £4 million in the summer of 2018. In his debut campaign, he bagged the Serie A 'Best Young Player' award for his fine outings in a creative role.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his flair and passing, the 11-cap Italy international was afflicted with two back-to-back anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the coming seasons.

However, he marked his return to action in style by helping his side lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League crown during the 2021-22 campaign.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN Nicolo Zaniolo was our th top goalscorer in 2022!



Including one particularly important one… #ASRoma



Nicolo Zaniolo was ourth top goalscorer in 2022!Including one particularly important one… 📊 Nicolo Zaniolo was our 4️⃣th top goalscorer in 2022! ⚽️Including one particularly important one… 🏆 #ASRoma https://t.co/DEZwwSYzSQ

As per Calciomercato, Zaniolo has expressed his desire to stay at Roma in the near future, delivering a blow to Arsenal and Newcastle United's hopes of signing him. The Massa-born midfielder was linked with a £22 million permanent switch earlier last year.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United are believed to dip into the winter transfer market to bolster their squad depth. The Premier League outfits are both currently fighting for a top-four finish. Juventus and AC Milan are also reportedly in the race to sign him.

Zaniolo, who has a contract until June 2024 at Stadio Olimpico, is renowned for his versatility. Apart from his natural role as an attacking midfielder, he can also operate as a trequartista and a right winger as well.

Overall, Zaniolo has scored 24 goals and laid out 18 assists in 125 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

Jamie Carragher picks Newcastle United's Eddie Howe over Arsenal's Mikel Arteta as his best Premier League manager of 2022

In his The Telegraph column, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher picked Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe over Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as his Premier League manager of 2022. He wrote:

"Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of Newcastle's new era is a triumph of coaching more than a financial revolution. I don't believe any other manager could have bettered Howe's work at St. James' Park over the past 12 months."

He continued:

"Had the club's Saudi Arabia owners' somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position. Much has been made of the money available and where it will eventually take the club. It is unfair to judge Howe's early work through that lens."

Poll : 0 votes