Arsenal and Newcastle United want to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga forward- Reports

Newcastle United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

According to The Mail, the Magpies are preparing a £50 million bid for the rapid 22-year-old, who has been in sensational form, scoring 16 goals and grabbing 9 assists in his 35 appearances this season for the Bundesliga giants.

However, Leverkusen are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £75m, similar to the price they sold Kai Havertz for in 2020 to Chelsea.

Predominately a left-winger, Diaby is one of the Bundesliga's hottest prospects, with his blistering pace and excellence in the final third earning him comparisons to Lionel Messi.

With his contract not expiring until 2025, Leverkusen is under no pressure to sell the French international and has expressed an interest in keeping the winger, but they do have a history of cashing in on their biggest stars.

Havertz, Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt, Bernd Leno, Kevin Kampl and Hakan Calhanoglu were all sold when the right offer came in. With Corriere Dello Sport reporting that the team currently third in the Bundesliga are lining up a bid for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, they seem resigned to losing yet another of their best players.

Moussa Diaby would help reinforce the attacks of Arsenal and Newcastle United

It's no secret that Newcastle United have money to spend this summer, and signing one of Europe's hottest prospects would be a serious statement of intent.

The Magpies' attack could really do with some help, with top scorer Callum Wilson only bagging six goals this season, and his fitness cannot be relied upon.

Arsenal also have an interest in Diaby, who only cost Leverkusen £13.5 million in 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have had a terrific season under Mikel Arteta and look set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017.

The demand on players with Champions League football will of course be much greater, so they could do with improving the squad depth at the club. Diaby would no doubt do that, providing fierce competition for the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

With Alexandre Lacazette's contract expiring this summer and the Nicolas Pepe transfer not working out, Arsenal may be tempted to spend serious money to capture a player of Diaby's undoubted ability.

