Arsenal offer new contract to 20-year-old amid Manchester City interest - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly offered Bukayo Saka a new contract amidst interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have offered the 20-year-old a new long-term contract, which would see him earn double his current £70,000 per week wages, making him one of the club's highest-paid players.

Bukayo Saka rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his debut for the club during the 2018-19 campaign. He became an integral member of the club's starting line-up the following season and developed into one of their standout players during the 2020-21 campaign.

His impressive performances for Mikel Arteta's side earned him a place in England's squad for Euro 2020. He helped the Three Lions reach the final of the competition and was one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Saka took his game to another level last season, scoring 11 goals in 38 Premier League games for the north London club. His performances have caught the attention of Manchester City, who view him as the ideal replacement for Raheem Sterling, who left the club to join Chelsea this summer (via Sky Sports).

Arsenal are desperate to keep hold of the 20-year-old as he is already one of their best players and is seen as the future of the club. Furthermore, a contract extension will see Saka retain his transfer value and prevent the Gunners from losing him for a bargain price next summer as he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could still make the move to Manchester City next summer

The Gunners were the favorites to finish in the top four of the Premier League midway through last season. A massive slump due to a lack of quality and strength in depth resulted in Mikel Arteta's side finishing fifth in the league table, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The north London club have enjoyed an impressive transfer window thus far as they have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner. They will therefore be expected to compete for a place in the top four and potentially win a domestic Cup next season.

Bukayo Saka is keen to play in the Champions League and win trophies in the near future as per Teamtalk. He could therefore reject the chance to extend his contract this summer and instead opt to see the direction in which the north London side are headed next season.

Failure to improve or finish in the top four could result in the England international reconsidering his future at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester City could have the chance to sign him for a bargain price next summer if he does not extend his deal with the Gunners.

