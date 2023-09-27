Arsenal could offer shock January swap deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney – Reports

Arsenal could reportedly attempt to complete a shock swap deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney involving Eddie Nketiah next January.

The Gunners are believed to be keeping close tabs on Toney as they are aiming to strengthen their ranks in the future. They currently have Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah as their only number nine choices.

Now, according to the Mirror, Arsenal have chalked out a way to add Toney to their squad in the upcoming winter transfer window. They could include Nketiah as part of a potential player-plus-cash transfer soon.

Meanwhile, Brentford are prepared to part ways with their star forward but will ask for £60 million next year. It remains to be seen if they will lower their asking price in light of the aforesaid report about a swap deal.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are reportedly long-term admirers of Toney. They would have pushed to sign the former Newcastle United player earlier this summer if he had not been banned for eight months.

Earlier this May, the 27-year-old Englishman was handed a ban and fined £50,000 after 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules. He is set to return to action for Brentford on January 16 next year.

In the last campaign, Toney stole the headlines due to a spectacular time out for Brentford. He registered 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League matches, helping his team finish ninth in the standings.

Arsenal have chance to snap up Ivan Toney alternative next January, says former player

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell claimed that his former club should be vying to sign a top striker soon. He said:

"I think, when you've got the Champions League going, you do need somebody there who can help, who can play tight and you can rely on them to put one away and the talk is not going to stop with the Ivan Toneys of this world being linked with Arsenal, because they really do miss that type of top-class striker."

Claiming that the Gunners could sign Victor Osimhen, Campbell added:

"What Osimhen would cost will be groundbreaking but it's just like anything isn’t it? If you want that style of player, you've got to pay the money. Obviously, with Champions League money coming in, Arsenal might be in with a shout for Osimhen next summer, but the opportunity, I'll be honest with you, might be in January."

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the most sought-after attackers in the world due to his exploits last season. He helped Napoli lift a first Serie A title in 33 years, scoring 31 goals across competitions.

However, the Nigerian could decide to force a way out of Napoli next January. He is said to be reserving his right to take legal action against his own team due to a seemingly derogatory TikTok video about him.