Arsenal offered chance to sign £215,000-a-week attacker they previously wanted: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign their former transfer target Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Vlahovic, 23, was a top target for the Gunners during last season's winter transfer window after the Serb's 41 goals in one-and-a-half seasons for Fiorentina. However, he opted to join Massimiliano Allegri's for £71 million in the end.

A left-footed towering striker blessed with strength and finishing, the 21-cap Serbia international has failed to live up to expectations at the Bianconeri. Due to his poor goalscoring form, he has been demoted to the bench of late.

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Juventus are keen to part ways with Vlahovic in the near future. The Serb's agents have offered him to Arsenal and Bayern Munich and have intimated that he is set to be available for £62 million.

Meanwhile, Juventus have identified Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund and West Ham United ace Gianluca Scamacca as perfect replacements for Vlahovic. The Serie A club are keen to redirect Vlahovic's fee to other signings too.

Vlahovic, who is on a £215,000-a-week contract until June 2026, has struggled to replicate his prior form this season. However, should he join Arsenal this summer, he could reignite his stagnated career under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their two striking options, with Folarin Balogun out on loan at Reims. Vlahovic's acquisition could help the north London club prepare for a potential Premier League title race and UEFA Champions League action in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Overall, Vlahovic has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 57 games across all competitions for Juventus.

Stan Collymore shares his thoughts on Arsenal's priorities this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has stated that Arsenal should snap up a striker, a midfielder and a couple of defenders to remain competitive in the Premier League next term. He wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"I think a striker to rival Gabriel Jesus and a new midfielder would be smart moves, purely because of how many games they're going to be playing and it will be unrealistic to expect Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard to play every game. I also think their defence could do with some improvement if the budget allows for it."

Arsenal have fallen behind in their quest to win their first Premier League title in 19 years of late. Despite being ahead of Manchester City by eight points at one stage, they have dropped down to second-place in the final month.

The Gunners, who are on 75 points from 33 games, are next set to face city rivals Chelsea in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 2). Should Mikel Arteta's side emerge victorious, they will leapfrog City to relish a two-point lead. However, Pep Guardiola's side will still have two matches in hand to try and restore their position at the top of the table.

