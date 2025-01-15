Arsenal offered chance to sign Bayern Munich star following injury to Gabriel Jesus: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman following an injury to Gabriel Jesus. This is according to a report from TeamTalk, which says that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the French attacker.

A move for Coman could be a way to bolster the attacking options at the Emirates, with Jesus and Bukayo Saka both out of action. While the Brazilian is viewed primarily as a number nine at the Emirates, he can also operate on either flank.

At the moment, the north Londoners are struggling to replace Saka on the right-hand side while they have Kai Havertz to play down the middle. Meanwhile, neither Leandro Trossard nor Gabriel Martinelli has impressed enough to lock down a starting position on the left.

Coman, who is clearly not among the first choices at the Allianz Arena, would add depth and experience at Arsenal. This season, the former Juventus star has started just six games in the Bundesliga while featuring in the first XI on just two occasions in the UEFA Champions League.

While this would be a good move for the Gunners and the player himself, Coman's current value and wage demands might be out of the north Londoners' reach. He could cost a fair bit, with the 28-year-old contracted with Bayern Munich till the summer of 2028.

Arsenal to step up their pursuit of Premier League winger in January: Reports

Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal are reportedly now looking to accelerate plans to bring in Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in the January transfer window. This is as per a report from Get Football News France, which claims that the Gunners initially planned to sign the Bees star in the summer (via Arsenal Insider).

After the injury to Gabriel Jesus and reduction in options in wide areas, a player like Mbeumo would certainly help Mikel Arteta's title hopes. The 25-year-old is versatile and possesses the ability to play as a winger and down the middle when required by the team.

Most importantly, the Cameroon international has been in brilliant form this season, having netted 13 times in 21 Premier League outings, while bagging three assists. A move to Emirates would earn Mbeumo the chance to compete for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

